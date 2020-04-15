EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 4,396 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

