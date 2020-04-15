EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 27,088 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,088 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after buying an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,093,000 after acquiring an additional 78,966 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,824,000 after buying an additional 230,857 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,760,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,537,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.61. 65,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,421. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

