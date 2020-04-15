EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 14,380 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,245,637. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.