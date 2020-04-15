EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. Intel accounts for approximately 4.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. 1,347,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

