EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 121,252 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 607.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,252 shares during the quarter. WP Carey makes up 6.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.08% of WP Carey worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $125,632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 263,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE WPC traded down $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. 31,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

