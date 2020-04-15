EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $822,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.08% of Terex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Terex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,991 shares of company stock worth $1,045,121. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 585,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.80. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.