EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 2.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,945,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,250,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

