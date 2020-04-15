EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,962,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,495,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after buying an additional 1,807,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,953,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 662,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $132,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. 784,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.24.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

