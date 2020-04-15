EWG Elevate Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 2.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 720,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,672,000 after purchasing an additional 329,225 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,862,000. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,881,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,021,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,448,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,130. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44.

