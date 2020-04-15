EWG Elevate Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,369. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.