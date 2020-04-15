EWG Elevate Inc. Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,456 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after buying an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,090,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 843,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. 1,004,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.