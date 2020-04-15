EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. 13,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

