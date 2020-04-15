EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

SLYV traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,752. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

