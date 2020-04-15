EWG Elevate Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,905 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.