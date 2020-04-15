EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

