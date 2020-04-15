EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 375,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,435. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

