EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 26,824 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. 1,001,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,121,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

