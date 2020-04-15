EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. 9,238,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.