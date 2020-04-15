EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,741 shares of company stock worth $17,311,883. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.20. 12,144,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $498.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

