EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 1,765 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,098,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,765,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,530 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.