EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,060 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 5.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.16% of Ares Capital worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $20,760,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,561,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 516,104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,727.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 374,362 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

