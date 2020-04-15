EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.29% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 14,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.