EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,482 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 88,383 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $2,117,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 125,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,016. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

