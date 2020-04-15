Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eversource Energy’s investments in renewable energy and expansion of infrastructure will enable it to provide reliable services to customers. The company’s $14.2-billion investment plans will help boost earnings per share by 5-7% over the 2020-2024 time frame from the 2019 level. It is also working to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, Eversource’s decision to shelve the Northern Pass project after the Supreme Court decided against the project's construction is likely to hurt long-term prospects. Dependence on third party and stringent regulation are concerns. Refusal by Connecticut Water will hurt its plans to expand the water business through acquisitions.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.85.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

