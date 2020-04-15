EvenCoin Market Cap Achieves $291,775.17 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $291,775.17 and approximately $446,628.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004938 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00074491 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00384468 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014272 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014544 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012652 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

