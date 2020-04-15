EUTELSAT COMMUN/S’s (ETCMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Get EUTELSAT COMMUN/S alerts:

About EUTELSAT COMMUN/S

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.