EUTELSAT COMMUN/S’s (ETCMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.
About EUTELSAT COMMUN/S
Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.