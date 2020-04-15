Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $$82.80 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Euronext has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.