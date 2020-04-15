Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.19, 133,281 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 308% from the average session volume of 32,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Euro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

