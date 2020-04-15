Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,687.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $37,687.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.02322020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00077316 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 211,057,021 coins and its circulating supply is 169,027,608 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.