Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $185,812.22 and $24,654.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004927 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00074675 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00382492 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014289 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014556 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012614 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001563 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,265,257 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

