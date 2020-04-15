Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $179.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $238.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.77.

EL opened at $165.00 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

