Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at AltaCorp Capital

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

ESN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE ESN traded down C$141,787.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.49.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

