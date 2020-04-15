Espers Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. Espers has a market capitalization of $359,541.69 and approximately $19.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Espers has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.01062292 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00230792 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007613 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054362 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.