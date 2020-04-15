Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.67.

NYSE EFX traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.25. 304,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,483. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.55. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Equifax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

