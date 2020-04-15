EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Shares of EQT opened at $12.86 on Monday. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,400,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,090,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in EQT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,163,000 after buying an additional 1,934,393 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in EQT by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 922,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in EQT by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,323,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 679,204 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

