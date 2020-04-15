EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $10.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.09.

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,400,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $21,090,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,393 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of EQT by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 922,071 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of EQT by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,323,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 679,204 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,687,530. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

