Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ENZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
