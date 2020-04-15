Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ENZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

