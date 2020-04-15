Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $41.40

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.23, but opened at $41.40. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 164,090 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,557,704. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
