Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $41.40

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.23, but opened at $41.40. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 164,090 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,557,704. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

