Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) Receives €14.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.85 ($17.27).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Engie alerts:

EPA ENGI traded down €0.39 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €9.33 ($10.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.10.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.