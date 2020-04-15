Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 3.2%

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 130,201 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,362,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 951,367 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

