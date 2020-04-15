Endor Protocol One Day Volume Tops $264,505.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and DEx.top. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $3.35 million and $264,505.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.01063614 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00055580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00239281 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Kucoin, DEx.top, BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.