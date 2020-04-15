Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.54, 68,235 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,416,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial cut Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $233.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 39.50% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

