Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.31.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.00. 2,196,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,153,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.7599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

