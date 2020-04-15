Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,735. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,668 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $62,967,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

