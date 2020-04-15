Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$35.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMP.A. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.50.

Get Empire alerts:

TSE EMP.A opened at C$29.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35. Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.88 and a 12-month high of C$37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14.

In other news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$46,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,073.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.