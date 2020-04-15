Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. 185,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,313. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.