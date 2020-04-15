Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.25.

Emera stock traded down C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.88. Emera has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$60.94.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0499998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

