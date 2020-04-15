Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 8% This Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $15,609.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.02330927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00077573 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

