Elitium (EUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $88,804.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Elitium has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $88,804.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00011268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.02768459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00222888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

