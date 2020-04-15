Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ELD stock traded down C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.70. 935,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.99.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$253.29 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$452,795.52.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

